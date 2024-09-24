Sam Darnold's Minnesota Vikings are off to a hot 3-0 start, coming out as the early surprise of the NFL season. The Vikings opened their season with a dominant win over the New York Giants before a narrow victory over the San Francisco 49ers and a blowout of the Houston Texans.

The wins over the 49ers and Texans were impressive, as they are both contenders in their respective conferences. Darnold came into the season as the bridge quarterback, with the Vikings using their first-round selection on JJ McCarthy. McCarthy's season-ending injury solidified Darnold as the starter all season long.

Darnold has taken full advantage, leading the Vikings to an undefeated record. The 27-year-old struggled with the New York Jets in his first three seasons before two disappointing seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Darnold then spent the 2023 season with the 49ers as a backup to Brock Purdy.

Since inking a one-year $10 million deal with Minnesota, Darnold has looked like one of the more impressive quarterbacks in the league. With that in mind, here are two reasons why Darnold is the NFL MVP frontrunner through three games.

Sam Darnold's efficient passing

Darnold has been a very efficient passer with great weapons around him this season. He has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 657 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. His eight passing touchdowns lead the NFL through the first three weeks.

A big part of Darnold's early career struggles was turning the ball over. Darnold has only thrown two picks through three weeks, and while he's fumbled three times, Minnesota has recovered all of them.

Darnold has also benefited from having a top-tier receiver in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has 14 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including a 97-yard touchdown against the 49ers in Week 2.

Running back Aaron Jones, who, like Darnold, signed a one-year deal with Minnesota this offseason, believes this team is special, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“It's different than anything I've been a part of,” Jones said. “I can't put my finger on what it is that's different because I've been a part of good teams. But this is a special team. I've had this conversation with my Mom. I'm, like, ‘Mom, I don't know what it is.'”

Darnold's ability to get his playmakers the ball has been crucial for the offensive production. Darnold could lead this Vikings team far if he can remain an efficient passer and limit turnovers.

Vikings utter dominance

Minnesota hasn't just won three games, they've done so in a dominant fashion. They dismantled the Giants in Week 1 with a 28-6 victory. Their defense was dominant, and Darnold and the offense went down the field efficiently.

The Vikings followed it up with a 23-17 win over the 49ers, where they played elite defense, and Darnold and the offense made big plays. In Week 3, Darnold and Minnesota had their most impressive win of the season with a 34-7 blowout over the Texans.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell is enjoying their success, via Will Hall of Kare 11.

“I'm having an absolute blast coaching this team.”

Darnold threw for 181 yards and four touchdowns in the game while not turning the ball over. Still, the quarterback knows he can do more, via Hall.

“I think a lot of it goes into our preparation… there's still room for improvement.”

The Vikings are on a tear, led by Darnold, and are setting the league on fire. With his outstanding play in the first three weeks, Darnold has established himself as the MVP frontrunner.