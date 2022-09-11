Justin Jefferson isn’t short on confidence. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver doesn’t lack in talent, either.

All that he’s missing now is longevity. He’s been one of the most productive wide receivers in the past two seasons but it’s not enough to be considered an all-time great until he does it “again, and again, and again”. That was the challenge Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reportedly made for his superstar wideout.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the veteran QB challenged Jefferson to be more than the young star who starts his career hot, then fades away.

“Do it 12 more times, you’ll be wearing a gold jacket,” Kirk Cousins told Justin Jefferson.

In response, Jefferson claimed that by season’s end he’ll be the undisputed best wide receiver in the NFL. But he won’t be the type who’ll rest on his laurels.

“That’s my motivation. I’ll always feel like I’ve got to prove it,” Justin Jefferson told Pelissero.

#Vikings star Justin Jefferson believes he’ll have earned the crown as the NFL’s best receiver by the end of this season — and Kirk Cousins has been challenging Jefferson to keep his foot on the gas. We’re (back!) inside the locker room on @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/QajpFbe2WN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2022

Given the extremely deep talent pool at wide receiver in this era of the NFL, it’ll be tough to separate from the rest of the pack. Guys like Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, and Ja’Marr Chase are just a handful of names staking their own claim for the crown of best wide receiver.

But there’s no doubt that Justin Jefferson will be right there with them as he enters year three of his career and beyond.