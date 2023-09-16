Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell opened up about his team's rushing struggles in its second straight loss. Via ESPN:

“We need to run the football more,” O'Connell said, “but our yards per carry is not justifying that other than just the overall landscape of how that does help our team.

“It becomes a question you've got to ask yourself, knowing that I'll get asked the question about the number of rushing attempts. My ultimate goal is to try to move the football and score points and overcome those turnovers, which make it more of a dire need but more of a necessity to have success on that drive however we see fit. Overall, we're not going to abandon the run. We've got to run the football more. It'll help our whole entire team and our whole entire offense.”

O'Connell, who is in his second season as Vikings coach, saw his rushes have just nine carries for 28 yards in the team's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday. Quarterback Kirk Cousins carried the load by completing 31-of-44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota's passing attack is led by wide receiver Justin Jefferson, so it makes sense the team wants to throw as much as possible. But for the Vikings to get back to top contention, they will have to find a way to help their offense, which came up just short against Philadelphia.

The Vikings return to play at home Sunday, Sept. 24, against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will have to match Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' high-powered offense.