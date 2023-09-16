The Minnesota Vikings appear to have a slew of problems at the start of the 2023 season. After losing 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings have falled to 0-2 on the season. This was a team that was 13-4 last season and easily won the NFC North title. While an 0-2 start does not ensure a losing season is at hand, the Vikings have to deal with significant offensive line injuries.

Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell announced OT Olisaemeka Udoh suffered a season-ending quad injury last night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Veteran tackle Oli Udoh suffered a serious quad injury against the Eagles, and head coach Kevin O'Connell said the offensive lineman would be out for the remainder of the season.

The Udoh injury follows previous OL injuries to center Garrett Bradbury and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Bradbury did not play against the Eagles because of a lower-back injury, while Darrisaw was slowed by an ankle injury. He had to come out of the game against the Eagles.

While the Vikings went into the season believing that their starting offensive line was one of their strengths, they did not have a lot of depth. With Udoh out for the season and Bradbury and Darrisaw at less than full strength, O'Connell's offense has issues.

Combine that with a defense that has been the team's weak spot for several seasons, and the Vikings may be falling into a hole that will be difficult to get out of.

The Vikings will try to get their first win in Week 3 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. While it is possible to turn a season around after an 0-2 start, losing a third straight game at the start of the year and making the playoffs has only been rarely accomplished