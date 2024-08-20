The Minnesota Vikings made a significant roster move just ahead of the 2024 season, bringing in former Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore slots right into the top of the Vikings' depth chart next to Shaquill Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. The 33-year-old will be on his fourth team in as many years but still has something left in the tank. Kevin O'Connell knows what a veteran like that can do for his football team.

O'Connell said that he's happy that Minnesota was able to win the bidding war for his services, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.

“A guy like that, that’s played such good football for so long, former defensive player of the year, a lot of times those guys are going to be selective about where they’re going to continue playing, and that’s why I feel strongly,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “I know it was competitive. A lot of teams may be checking in on him and figuring out if they could potentially add him to their team. We wanted to make sure he knew what this opportunity would be not only on the field, but I think he’s got an unbelievable opportunity to impact our team with the type of person, and player, and leader that he’s always been. I think he’s going to be able to have a huge impact on our team.”

Vikings boost defense with Stephon Gilmore

The Vikings' defense doesn’t project to be a super stingy unit in 2024 but they aren’t going to be a pushover either. Gilmore joins the two standout corners, Jonathan Greenard and Harrison Smith in Brian Flores' defense. He played all 17 games last season with the Dallas Cowboys, recording 68 combined tackles, 13 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

With Sam Darnold leading the way under center in what is sure to be a shaky-at-best offense in 2024, the defense may have to lead the way for the Vikings to be a competitive team.