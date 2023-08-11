The Minnesota Vikings will have to find a replacement for Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who was released back in June. Many tabbed Alexander Mattison, Cook's longtime Vikings backup, as the logical next lead back. But Mattison may have some competition for that title, as halfback Ty Chandler was named as a player who “jumped out” during the team's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell had to say about Chandler in his media availability after the 24-13 loss to the Seahawks.

“I thought Ty Chandler jumped out. Just any time he had the ball in his hands, very rarely tackled by the first defender that was in space. Catching the ball. And then picked up really where he left off as far as his ability when the lights come on to sometimes turn into a different guy. Now I want to see it every single day and really see him be consistent, because he’s proven when it goes live and it’s real football, he’s a tough guy to bring to the ground.”

The Vikings head coach noted Chandler's ability in the passing game, as well as his ability to make defenders miss. It's only one game, but it was a great showing by Chandler.

The former fifth round pick tallied a team-high 11 carries for 41 yards and hauled in four receptions for 29 yards.

So impressed was O'Connell with the Vikings halfback, that he admitted he found himself wanting to dial up more plays for the 25-year-old.

Mattison, who has more experience as a starter than Chandler does, should remain the favorite to take the reins in the Vikings backfield.

But Chandler is definitely a player to watch for the remainder of the preseason.