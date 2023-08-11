In his NFL debut, Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison had one catch for 22 yards. The wide receiver should've had even better stats in the Vikings' preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell failed to challenge an insane Jordan Addison catch on the sidelines that the officials ruled incomplete.

The replay showed that Addison dragged both of his toes inbounds while securing the catch. O'Connell might've challenged the play had he been paying closer attention. The Seahawks beat the Vikings 24-13.

“I did not [see it] personally, and we’re all working through our reps in the preseason,” O’Connell said of Addison's catch to reporters after the game. “It was not something that I could see directly, and didn’t think there was enough of an opinion upstairs or from anybody on the sideline. . . . In-season, I’ll try to make sure I personally get a better look at it and would always love to get a challenge right there. Because it was a heck of a play, and if he did in fact get his feet in, that’s what he’s been doing all training camp. So would have been great for his first career catch.

“Doesn’t take away the route or the execution, but I’m sure I would have loved to get a chance to throw the flag right there.”

Such an explanation would be concerning for a regular season game. But the Vikings' preseason game was meaningless, as far as the final score goes, so it's something that can easily be forgotten.

Much more important than O’Connell's indecisiveness was Addison's ability to reel in that pass. If it's a sign of things to come, Addison and Justin Jefferson can give Minnesota one of the NFL's most formidable wide receiver duos.

Addison and the Vikings are scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the preseason.