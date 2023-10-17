Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport will most likely miss the next few weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Davenport could also become a candidate for injured reserve, per NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoprt.

“#Vikings pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win, sources said after the MRI: Those generally have a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, making Davenport an Injured Reserve candidate,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

Marcus Davenport is expected to miss some time with the ankle injury he suffered in yesterdays game.#Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell had this to say: "It is something we are going to have to really, really take a look at from a medical standpoint." Davenport was seen wearing a… pic.twitter.com/DJYl7mQSGM — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 16, 2023

Marcus Davenport injured his ankle in the first half of the Vikings' 19-13 in over the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

Davenport spent his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2018 to 2022. He enjoyed his most productive season in 2021 when he recorded 39 total tackles and nine sacks for New Orleans.

Marcus Davenport had suited up in just four games for the Vikings this season. He has recorded just three solo tackles and two sacks in 2023.

Marcus Davenport and the Vikings have struggled on defense in 2023

With Davenport out of commission, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will rely on D.J. Wonnum and his linebackers corps. Minnesota is currently 21st in the NFL with an average of 22.5 points allowed per game. The Vikings will have a daunting task without Marcus Davenport in tow. Wonnum and Co, must rise to the occasion so Minnesota can improve its sub-par 2-4 win-loss record.

On the other hand, quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his contract with Minnesota. NBC Sports' Peter King doubts the Vikings will trade Cousins moving forward. Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, is the second-leading passer in the NFL. His 1,679 passing yards ranks second behind the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovaiola (1,876 yards).

Despite Kirk Cousins' best efforts, the Vikings are still struggling. They have made the postseason just twice in Cousins' six years in Minnesota. If the Vikings' continue to struggle on defense, that trend will continue.