New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is known for standing up for his players. He did just that on Sunday, in a clash with the New York Yankees. Mendoza was ejected from the game, after a strikeout call he didn't agree with.

“Carlos Mendoza just got himself tossed from the ninth inning of today's game, then kicked dirt all over home plate. He (along with Luis Torrens) was arguing balls and strikes,” MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo said on X, formerly Twitter.

The call went against Mets batter Luis Torrens, who was working against Yankees reliever Devin Williams.

Carlos Mendoza got ejected after this strikeout. He has a point. pic.twitter.com/WcjEUREXUo — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza addressed the situation after the game. The Mets manager was frustrated with calls he felt were balls, that were called as strikes.

“It was being building up the whole game,” Mendoza said in his postgame presser. “You can go back to the strike two on Soto, I think it was the second at-bat. It wasn't even close to the strike zone.”

The Mets ended up losing on Sunday to the Yankees, 6-4. The Yankees avoided a sweep by picking up the win.

The Mets are in a rock fight to win the National League East this season

The Mets are battling to win the National League East division this season. New York had gone on a bad skid, and ended up losing their lead in the division. Following Sunday's loss, the team is now 52-39 overall. Philadelphia has a slight edge in the NL East.

The Mets almost came back to defeat the Yankees on Sunday, after trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth. The called third strike was a changeup, that Mendoza felt was too low in the strike zone.

“We came up short. But I love how the guys battled, they came out fighting,” Mendoza added. “I was proud of the group today.”

New York's teams the Mets and Yankees are both underachieving to an extent this season. The Yankees snapped a six-game losing streak by picking up the win. The Mets had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Mets next play the surging Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.