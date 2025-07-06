The Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing for the 2025-26 NFL season, which is slated to begin in two months. Kansas City is coming off of a brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which they fell behind the eight ball early and were never able to get back in the game.

Much has been made about the Chiefs' faltering receiving core, which hasn't been helped by the decline of Travis Kelce, their future Hall of Fame tight end. While Kelce is still capable of the occassional highlight, it's clear he's not the same player that he was during his peak in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Still, that isn't stopping quarterback Patrick Mahomes from having faith in Kelce for the upcoming campaign. Recently, Mahomes spoke on what he expects to see out of Kelce in 2025.

“”I expect Travis to be Travis,” said Mahomes, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Obviously, the play on the field's going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year. Then, I think more than anything, it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day. How he leads by example and how he leads vocally, it's a big impact on our football team, so I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader.”

Mahomes also added that “From what I've seen … he's ready to go. He's been putting in the work this offseason, and he's excited for another chance to make a run at it.”

The Chiefs could certainly use all of the production they can get out of Kelce this year, as they've sustained several key injuries and free agency losses of members of their receiving core over the past few years.

While Mahomes remains the league's best talent, even the best quarterbacks still need someone to throw the ball to.

The Chiefs are slated to open up their 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.