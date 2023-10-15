The Minnesota Vikings are a man down. Vikings defensive standout Marcus Davenport was carted off the field to the locker room with an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, per Vikings beat reporter Ben Goessling.

The Vikings are in a defensive struggle with the 1-4 Bears on Sunday. Davenport is a key part of that Vikings defense, playing the outside linebacker position. Before his injury Sunday, Davenport had seven tackles in his last two games.

Marcus Davenport's tough season

It has been a difficult season already for the linebacker. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy for the Purple People Eaters. He missed essentially three games earlier this season with an ankle injury. He was able to come back and play Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, when he picked up a sack in a game that the Vikings won 21-13. Davenport logged another sack last week in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota's defense will no doubt be hoping to get Davenport back soon, and for good this season. D.J. Wonnum and other linebackers are going to have to pick up the slack once again for the team. The Vikings are struggling with a 1-4 record and Davenport had provided a spark. He joined the Vikings before the start of this season after playing five years for the New Orleans Saints.

Davenport has more than 150 tackles in his NFL career, along with seven forced fumbles and 23.5 sacks. Minnesota no doubt can't afford to play much time again without him. The season for the Vikings is heading in the wrong direction, and Davenport had been counted on to get the ship rowing again.