The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Sunday to salvage the series and end their six-game losing streak. One of the key plays of the game happened in the field, which is rare for the defensively-challenged Bombers. Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger made a shoestring catch and turned a double play that Aaron Boone says is the play of the year.

What a play by Cody Bellinger. Remember this one when we're doing the season-in-review package.

Bellinger reached down and snagged Juan Soto's sinking liner to prevent a single. He came up throwing, hauling a rope to Paul Goldschmidt to double off Francisco Lindor. At that time, the Mets were staging a comeback against the Yankees' struggling bullpen. Bellinger stopped their momentum and helped the Bombers pick up the win.

"That's probably our play of the year so far" Aaron Boone on Cody Bellinger's double play in the seventh inning:

“Not good, not good,” Boone said when asked his thoughts when the ball was in the air. “And just what a play. I mean, considering the context of this week and everything, that's probably our play of the year so far. And to have the wherewithal and the quality of the throw to double him off, just a great play by [Bellinger].

The Yankees desperately needed Sunday's win. Even though they still lost the series, getting on the right track is important before the All-Star Break. After a four-game sweep by the Blue Jays to start the week, the Bombers lost the holiday weekend set against the Mets. But Boone's club is back in the win column, and they need to keep it up.

The Yankees benefited from many of the usual characters on Sunday in their win. They got a decent start from Max Fried, Aaron Judge hit a homer and made a diving catch, and Bellinger shined defensively. While there are still a lot of questions around the club, they have enough talent to string together wins.

The Yankees welcome the Mariners to The Bronx for three games starting on Tuesday.