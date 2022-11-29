Published November 29, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery on Monday to repair a meniscus injury, according to a tweet from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“(Andrew Booth Jr.) came out of the Dallas game with some soreness,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a Monday conference. “He tried to work through some of that. We ended up getting a couple other looks at it, and it was deemed to be a meniscus injury. As many people know, when you have those, you really don’t know until you go in whether it’s going to be a repair or potentially something small enough to just clean up and hopefully have him available.

“It’s either going to be something that potentially ends his season or something that we’d be looking to hopefully have him back at some point in January.”

Andrew Booth Jr. cornerback logged 105 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in his most recent two games for the Vikings this season before his injury, logging 12 solo tackles in a 1-1 split with the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys. Booth primarily worked on special teams snaps before late November, logging 31 total special teams snaps in four games before taking an increased role in the secondary.

O’Connell said he’s hopeful Cameron Dantzler Sr. will exit injured reserve soon, providing a safety net behind starting right corner Chandon Sullivan. Dantzler is on the team’s IR with safety Lewis Cine and defensive end Kenny Willekes. The 24-year-old corner logged 45 tackles, 41 solo, and four pass deflections in eight starts with the Vikings before being placed on IR two days after a Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Former Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley was signed from Minnesota’s practice squad to provide some extra depth.

The Vikings will kick off against the New York Jets at noon CST this Sunday in U.S. Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.