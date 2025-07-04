While many teams have been burning the phone lines with all the wheeling and dealing, the Miami Heat have yet to make a bold move in the offseason.

That, however, could change soon, as the Heat are reportedly targeting free agent guard Damian Lillard and Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal, according to veteran insider Marc Stein.

Lillard, who's nursing an Achilles injury, was surprisingly waived by the Bucks to make room for center Myles Turner, while Beal could agree to a buyout, especially with the Suns' logjam in the backcourt.

“The Heat, meanwhile, have serious interest in signing Lillard as well as exploring the prospect of adding a bought-out Beal. Yet it's fair to wonder why Lillard would be looking to sign quickly with any team unless he's searching for organizational support as he rehabs from his own Achilles tear,” wrote Stein on Substack.

It's expected that the 34-year-old Lillard will garner a lot of attention even though he will be sidelined for an extended period. Stein noted that the Heat may have to exercise extra patience in trying to acquire the nine-time All-Star.

“Our good friend Chris Haynes reported Thursday evening that Lillard is indeed in no rush to make any decision about his future despite receiving plenty of interest from the Heat and several other teams,” added Stein.

Lillard had an eventful two-season stint with the Bucks, including playing only seven games in the playoffs.

The same could be said for Beal, who has seen his numbers drop dramatically in Phoenix. In two seasons, he's only averaged 17.0 points per game. Playing as the third guy behind fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker has restricted his productivity.

The Heat are still trying to regain their footing in the post-Jimmy Butler era, and adding either Lillard and Beal could certainly help. While they lost sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons, they have so far retained the core of center Bam Adebayo, guard Tyler Herro, and forward Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat, however, are also rumored to be looking to ship Wiggins, with the Los Angeles Lakers one of the teams being linked to a possible trade.