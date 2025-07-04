During Thursday’s closely contested 3-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins provided a moment of comic relief in an otherwise frustrating evening for the team. In the top of the seventh inning, with the score tied 1-1 and a runner on first, Hoskins turned on a 1-1 pitch from Mets left-hander David Peterson and launched what appeared to be a two-run home run down the left field line. Convinced he had gone yard, Hoskins emphatically dropped his bat and admired the blast. However, the ball tailed just outside the foul pole, leaving Hoskins frozen in disbelief and the count at 1-2.

The situation worsened for Rhys Hoskins, as just four pitches later, he grounded into a double play, killing a promising rally. Hoskins finished the game 1-for-4 and is now batting .242 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs through 80 games in the 2025 season. His offensive production has been steady but unspectacular, and moments like Thursday’s gaffe haven’t helped public perception. He’s previously drawn criticism from rival players, including a public rant from St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras earlier this season.

David Peterson, the Mets starter, allowed just two runs (one earned) over 6.2 innings, marking the first time a Mets pitcher had gone six or more innings since June 17, also by Peterson. He struck out five, walked three, and gave up six hits. One of those runs was the result of a defensive miscue in the fourth when Hoskins hit a ball that skipped off Brett Baty’s glove, later leading to Caleb Durbin’s infield RBI single.

The other Brewers run came via Andruw Monasterio’s solo homer in the seventh, his first of the season, which trimmed the Mets’ lead to 3-2. However, Peterson was pulled after that, and Ryne Stanek struck out Sal Frelick to end the frame. Stanek returned in the eighth to strike out the side.

The Brewers failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, stranding seven runners. The team managed just six hits, none with more than one per player, and extra-base hits came only from Joey Ortiz’s double and Monasterio’s home run.

The Brewers came up short in the series against the Mets, slipping 1.5 games behind New York in the National League Wild Card hunt as the pressure builds. The team must now regroup quickly as they travel to Miami to begin a three-game set against the Miami Marlins, who have won 10 of their last 12 games.

