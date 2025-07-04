The Cincinnati Bengals are never boring. In 2024, they were downright electric. We saw Joe Burrow back healthy and throwing darts, Ja'Marr Chase terrorizing secondaries, and Tee Higgins proving he still deserves top-billing attention. Cincinnati became must-watch TV. However, as dazzling as their offense was, their defense was equally frustrating. The Bengals managed to lose four separate games despite scoring at least 30 points. That tied an NFL record for most such defeats in a season. That’s not just an eyebrow-raiser. It’s a flashing red light for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.

Now, heading into the 2025 season, the narrative hasn’t changed much. Burrow and his receivers are poised to light up the scoreboard again. That said, the defensive unit, particularly the back end, looks shaky at best. There's undeniable star power in a few spots, like Trey Hendrickson (if he actually shows up) and a still-developing Cam Taylor-Britt. Depth, consistency, and cohesion, though? Not so much. The Bengals appear increasingly reliant on a handful of blue-chip talents while the rest of the roster tries to hold it all together with duct tape.

Boom-Or-Bust in Stripes

The 2025 Bengals will once again be one of the NFL’s most fascinating teams. On offense, there’s real reason for optimism. Burrow is still smart, poised, and clutch. Chase and Higgins remain arguably the best WR tandem in the league. With an offensive line that’s at least competent, Cincinnati should have no issue scoring 28+ on any given Sunday.

But defensively? That’s where things get murky. Hendrickson’s contract standoff looms large, and if the Bengals can’t come to terms with Shemar Stewart either, their defensive line depth will be tested early. Meanwhile, the secondary has serious question marks. Injuries have hampered promising young DBs like DJ Turner II and Dax Hill. Even Taylor-Britt has been up and down.

The Bengals are clearly betting big on their elite offensive core to carry the load. However, if the defense doesn't improve, another postseason flameout may be looming. That makes the 2026 NFL Draft particularly crucial, especially for a team hoping to reload instead of rebuild.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Cincinnati Bengals must monitor.

A Technician with Pedigree

With their defense leaking like a sieve, the Bengals must address the secondary in next year’s draft. One of the top names they should be monitoring is Avieon Terrell. He is Clemson’s rising star and the younger brother of Falcons Pro Bowler AJ Terrell.

Terrell put together a stellar 2024 campaign, recording two interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He showcased his sticky coverage skills and natural instincts. He brings everything Lou Anarumo (or any DC) would want in a modern-day corner. That's versatility, quick feet, top-end speed, and high football IQ. Terrell is also physical at the line, capable of pressing receivers without drawing flags.

What makes Terrell such a good fit for Cincinnati is his adaptability. He can play outside or slide into the nickel spot. If the Bengals move Hill back to safety full-time and fail to bring back Marco Wilson, Terrell could step in as a Day 1 contributor. He’s a plug-and-play option who doesn’t shy away from contact and has the kind of family lineage that speaks to his football IQ and work ethic.

A late first-round value now, Terrell could easily rise into top-15 territory if he continues trending up in 2025. The Bengals shouldn’t wait until it’s too late to start scouting him heavily.

The Workout Warrior with Sky-High Upside

At first glance, Elliot Washington II may not pop off the screen. After all, he didn’t start for Penn State in 2024. However, scouts and insiders have been raving about his upside. His stock is rising fast heading into the 2025 campaign.

Washington’s speed, length, and raw athleticism are elite. He was named “competitor of the day” for every single offseason workout at Penn State. That's something head coach James Franklin said he’s never seen before.

That work ethic is paying off. While AJ Harris might be Penn State’s better-known corner, Washington has the traits that evaluators dream about. He has burst, ball-tracking ability, and recovery quickness. His ability to shadow wideouts and make up ground when beaten is top-tier.

For the Bengals, he’s an ideal high-upside gamble. If Cincinnati opts not to re-sign Taylor-Britt or if Hill doesn’t develop into a true lockdown DB, Washington could step in and grow into that role. He also brings special teams value from Day 1, making him an even more intriguing early pick.

Assuming he secures a starting role and produces in 2025, it’s not hard to see Washington sneaking into the first-round conversation. Cincinnati has taken chances on athletic marvels before. This one might actually pan out.

Invest in the Back End

For all of Cincinnati’s offensive firepower, their inability to build a reliable secondary is what’s keeping them from returning to the Super Bowl. Both Terrell and Washington offer distinct but valuable solutions. One’s a polished technician with high-floor reliability. The other’s an athletic marvel with limitless upside.

The Bengals don’t need to overhaul everything, but they do need to stop asking Burrow and Chase to save them every single week. Locking in one of these cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft could be the first step in building a defense that actually holds the line.

If Cincinnati wants to avoid another season of shootouts and heartbreaks, the scouting starts now.