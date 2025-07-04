Finally, the time is here for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour to begin with their first show taking place on July 4, 2025, and surely, fans are wondering what songs Noel and Liam Gallagher will fill the setlist with.

Of course, fans should expect to hear the classics, such as “Wonderwall” and “Don't Look Back in Anger.” But what else could Oasis sneak into their 2025 reunion tour setlist?

Looking back at their last shows in 2009, Oasis usually played 19 songs in their setlist on the Dig Out Your Soul Tour. Given the amount of hype with their reunion, I'd suspect the Gallagher brothers have more songs up their sleeves.

Definitely Maybe, the band's debut album, celebrated its 30th anniversary days after Oasis announced their latest tour. (What's the Story) Morning Glory? will also turn 30 on October 2, 2025. Both albums should be well-represented throughout the show.

Now, in terms of solo material, it would be a surprise if Noel or Liam Gallagher play any songs from their ventures outside of Oasis. While it'd be great to hear “If I Had a Gun…” it would be unevenly more Noel than Liam material if they ventured into solo music.

So, we will stick with the Oasis material for this list. There are about 21 songs that could realistically be played each night. They probably will not do more than that, and they could also trim the set after the first few shows as they get their feet underneath them.

What Oasis albums with the setlist come from?

If Oasis continues to tour beyond this initial reunion, the Gallaghers could open the setlist up more. However, they will play it safe given how much money and attention are being put into this extravaganza.

So, the Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? albums will probably make up most of the set. I wouldn't expect them to get into the vault and play deep cuts on this tour.

The opening song is arguably the hardest spot to predict. “Acquiesce” would be a good opening. Hearing Noel sing, “Because we need each other / We believe in one another,” 16 years after their split would be “biblical,” as Liam may say.

There are other options, too.

“Rock ‘n' Roll Star” opened Definitely Maybe, and listening to Liam belt out, “I need some time in the sunshine,” with his elongated vocal notes is almost too good to pass up.

Some other potential banger openers would be “Hello,” “Roll with It,” and “Supersonic,” if the band really wanted to get the crowd moving early. More than likely, “Supersonic” could be used as an opener for the encore. “Hello” seems too on-the-nose, even for the Gallagher brothers.

It's hard to imagine many songs from albums past Be Here Now being heavily featured. Maybe a couple of songs from Heathen Chemistry, such as “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” sneak their way in. Anything beyond that is unlikely to be played.

One interesting thing to monitor is how they close their shows. At this point, Oasis is legendary enough to exclusively play their songs during their concerts. However, they used to end a lot of shows with a cover of the Beatles' “I Am the Walrus.”

Could they dust it off and play it on their reunion tour? Something tells me no, unless they are dead-set on recapturing their old '90s glory.

Noel will give Liam Gallagher a vocal rest

While the lead singer mostly gets recognized, Oasis is fortunate to have two singers worthy of that spot. Noel did not always get his fair shot to be a lead singer until he started the High Flying Birds.

During his time in Oasis, he sometimes led songs. This resulted in some masterpieces, like “Don't Look Back in Anger,” and some underrated gems, like “Half the World Away.”

Both of those will be part of the Oasis reunion tour setlist. Not only does this give Noel some time in the spotlight, but it also gives Liam a chance to rest his voice.

It remains unclear if they plan to sprinkle Noel's songs in between others, or just give him a chunk of the show to do stripped-back sing-along songs.

21-song dream setlist for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour

Below are the 21 songs Oasis should play during their 2025 reunion tour.