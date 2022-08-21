The Minnesota Vikings lost a player on defense during Saturday night’s NFL preseason date with the San Francisco 49ers, as the team announced that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth has been ruled out of the game because of an ankle injury.

Andrew Booth (ankle) has been ruled out for #SFvsMIN. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 21, 2022

While the extent of the injury is unknown at the moment, the Vikings could also just be playing it safe with their first-year cornerback. The hope for the Vikings is that Booth’s injury is not a serious one and that a few days of rest will be enough to get him back to 100 percent. However, it also appears that Booth did not sustain the injury via contact, which can be a sign of a severe problem like an Achilles tear.

You can see Andrew Booth Jr. (#23) stumble and suffer a non-contact injury upfield in the background here. Wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field: pic.twitter.com/DwlHvs9TtG — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 21, 2022

Booth was taken by the Vikings in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team looking to plug the holes in their leaky pass defense that allowed 252.9 passing yards per game — just 28th in the league. While he is currently behind Cameron Dantzler on the Vikings’ depth chart, he was someone many believe could eventually be a starter for Minnesota, at least prior to suffering the injury.

The Vikings will play the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason, and regardless of the final diagnosis of Booth’s injury, Minnesota will likely keep him out of the field.

The team’s pass defense will be put on the acid test right out of the gate of the 2022 NFL regular season at home on Sep. 11 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.