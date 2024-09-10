After an easy win in Week 1 over the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings are signing stalwart defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to a two-year contract extension worth $19 million. The move solidifies a key piece of the team, both on and off the field.

“The #Vikings are signing veteran DT Harrison Phillips to a two-year contract extension worth up to $19 million with over $13M guaranteed, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday. “A 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee, Phillips is now locked in with Minnesota through 2026.”

Phillips was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft and played four seasons in Western New York. In 2022, he signed a free-agent deal with the Vikings and has started all 35 games in two-plus seasons for the franchise. His career stats are 263 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and seven passes defended.

For DTs, though, stats don't tell the story. Harrison is a disruptive force on the inside, often occupying multiple defenders to allow defensive ends and linebackers more space to operate. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound former Stanford Cardinal is 28 and is a leader on the Vikings as well.

The Vikings defense is in for a bigger challenge in Week 2

The Vikings defense looked like the '86 Bears D in Week 1, holding the Giants to just six points, 166 passing yards, and 74 rushing yards. However, fans should take that with a grain of salt as the Giants — and quarterback Daniel Jones — are possibly the worst team and starting quarterback in the league in 2024.

In Week 2, Harrison Phillips, armed with his new contract extension, and the rest of the Vikings defense face a much greater challenge in the potent San Francisco 49ers offense.

The Niners dispatched the other New York team, the New York Jets, on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Even without star running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers dominated in the run game, putting up 180 rushing yards. Backup RB Jordan Mason led the way for the NFC West squad with 147 yards and a touchdown.

Whether McCaffrey is back for Week 2 or not, Phillips will have his work cut out for him as the star of the 49ers offense is the Kyle Shanahan-designed run scheme, which was pioneered by his Super Bowl-winning father, Mike Shanahan, in the 1990s. If the Vikings hope to have a chance at getting the win at home, the D will have to win the line of scrimmage and stuff the 49ers' rushing attack.

If Phillips and company can do that, they will have a real opportunity to start the season 2-0 despite losing their longtime starting QB Kirk Cousins to free agency this offseason and his replacement, first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, to injury.