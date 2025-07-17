Portland Trail Blazers rookie big man Yang Hansen was one of the biggest surprises at the 2025 NBA draft. Originally selected by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 16th overall pick in the first round, Yang immediately found himself at the center of attention.

Even Yang was surprised when he got picked that high.

“For sure it was a big shock for me,” Yang said during an interview on Wednesday with Malika Andrew of ESPN (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report)

“When Adam Silver called my name, it surprised me. I was just sitting there finishing my fried chicken. I didn't even put my suit on. Suddenly they told me, ‘Hansen, Hansen, put your suit on,'” added the 20-year-old Yang, who was a two-time All-Star in the Chinese Basketball Association

(CBA).

Yang was later traded by the Grizzlies to the Blazers along with a future pick in exchange for former Washington State Cougars star guard-forward Cedric Coward, who was the 11th overall selection in this year's draft.

Fans have immediately branded Yang as “Chinese Jokic” because of his ability to make sweet passes despite his position and the fact that he stands

over seven feet.

Yang can further his basketball education in the NBA, a league that's way tougher than any competition that he's ever played in before. That being said, he seems ready for the challenge.

“I want the smoke,” Yang said during a recent photoshoot in a Trail Blazers unform.

“I want the smoke” Yang Hansen is READY for his rookie season 😤 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/5ulELba0fy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yang is an intriguing addition to Portland. While he may still be raw, he has intriguing tools and an interesting blend of skills.

Apart from his ability to see the court and find teammates, Yang is also known for his defense and mobility. He was the 2024 CBA Defensive Player of the Year. In two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles, Yang averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 blocks in 33.1 minutes through 96 games.

The Blazers now boast an exceptionally big frontcourt that also features another youngster in Donovan Clingan and the athletic (but oft-injured) Robert Williams III. Portland also has Duop Reath and the option to slide Jerami Grant to the center position if the team wants to run small-ball.