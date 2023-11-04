Already down two of their best offensive players, the Minnesota Vikings could be without Christian Darrisaw against the Atlanta Falcons

Just about everything went right for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 NFL season. Every random bounce of the ball, and every one possession game went their way, and they rode that luck to a 13-4 record, which was tied for second-best in the NFC (let's just call it what it is, because year to year, that frisky girl Lady Luck has a prolonged fling with at least one team). Evidently, things between the Vikings and Lady Luck did not end well, because as we enter week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Minnesota is only 2-4 in one possession games, and there may not be a team in the league that has been hit harder by injuries.

In addition to Kirk Cousins, out for the year with a torn achilles, and Justin Jefferson, who should be wrapping up a stint on the IR very soon, the Vikings may be without stud third-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw when they try to get above .500 for the first time this season this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Darrisaw, the second-highest rated offensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, popped up on the Vikings injury report on Saturday with a groin injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is officially questionable.

Christian Darrisaw, a 1st round pick in 2021, has been solid since he walked into the NFL as a 1st-Team All-ACC performer at Virginia Tech. While the Vikings get Joshua Dobbs ready to take over the starting job the rest of the way, it looks like it will be 5th round rookie Jaren Hall who gets the start against Atlanta. Hall only threw four passes in relief of Kirk Cousins last week against Green Bay, and the last thing he needs is to be without one of the best tackles in the game.