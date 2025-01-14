A loss to the Los Angeles Rams didn’t come easy for Josh Metellus. And now the Minnesota Vikings must decide on the future of Sam Darnold. However, the Vikings have been hit with a mixed reality check for their 2025 roster, according to a post on X by Jason_OTC.

The Vikings will have about $60M in cap room in 2025, which is the 6th highest number in the NFL. They are also tied for 4th in the NFL with 24 UFAs. They rank 1st in the NFL with 15 UFAs who played at least 35% of their snaps. That cap space may go quickly to fill those voids

Also, Adam Schefter weighed in on the depth of the Vikings’ free-agent list, according to a post on X.

Vikings key free agents this off-season: QB Sam Darnold, S Harrison Smith, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, RB Aaron Jones, S Cam Bynum, LT Cam Robinson, DT Jerry Tillery, CB Shaq Griffin, DL Jonathan Bullard, G Dalton Risner, TE Johnny Mundt, WR Brandon Powell, QB Nick Mullens, QB Daniel Jones, RB Cam Akers, DE Jihad Ward, DE Patrick Jones, WR Trent Sherfield, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Fabian Moreau.

That’s a boatload. The cap space will be needed.

QB Sam Darnold atop Vikings free-agent list

Whatever course the Vikings chart, the decision on Darnold will set the direction. The veteran journeyman failed in epic fashion in the 27-9 Wild Card loss to the Rams.

Darnold spent most of the season making the decision easy. Then he spent the last two games building up a huge pile of question mark. The nine sacks against the Rams, many of which could be traced to Darnold holding the ball too long, complicated the issue.

To his credit, Darnold owned the blame.

“It's up to me to be able to move and still find a window to throw,” Darnold said. “I'm 100% responsible for the football and what happens to it. It's up to me to be able to feel that and either step up, move, go run for a first down or just simply throw it away. I felt like there were a lot of sacks today that I was responsible for. Where I was just holding onto the football and taking sacks where I could have (gotten rid of it). Just in the moment, decision, trying to get away, I wasn't able to get the ball out.”

Darnold threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Those numbers earned him a Pro Bowl honor, the first of his career.

But against the Lions and Rams over the last two weeks, Darnold completed only 43 of 81 passes — a terrible 53% — for 411 yards. Also, he threw just one touchdown pass over those two games combined.

Another key player is Harrison Smith, who will turn 36 years old soon. It’s possible Smith has played his final game in the NFL. If he does return, it’s unlikely he will be willing to play on the 2025 deal that currently holds place.