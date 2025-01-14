The Minnesota Vikings suffered a rough 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after an improbable 14-3 regular season, and safety Josh Metellus was visually upset when discussing the end of his team's season.

“Tough man, I think the relationships in the building, that's what hurt the most,” Josh Metellus said with tears in his eyes, via KSTPSports. “Losing this team, losing what we built from the ground up, got some amazing guys in this building and it just sucks that that was our last day, like today was our last day all being together, and we didn't do enough to win and that's what happens in this league.”

The Vikings were riding high seemingly all season. Coming into Week 18, they had a chance to beat the Detroit Lions and be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, they were blown out in that game, and had to play in the Wild Card round, where they were swiftly eliminated. Just two weeks ago, Minnesota was celebrating a jubilant win over the Green Bay Packers. Now, they are headed home, and Metellus believes his team left things on the table in the postseason.

“Of course,” Metellus said, when asked if the Vikings left some on the table. “I mean, man we had a special group. This team's one of the best teams I've ever been on. The sky was the limit for us. I mean, but it was all about going 1-0 and today we was 0-1, and that just happened to be the last one.”

It is easy to see why Metellus feels this way, as the Vikings had a record that most years would secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Minnesota also only lost to two teams all season. They were swept by the Lions in the division, and the other two losses came against the Rams. They were undefeated against every other team.

Now, the Vikings will head into an offseason that brings questions, mainly surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold. It is very possible that the team moves on and hands the starting job to JJ McCarthy in 2025.