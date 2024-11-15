The Minnesota Vikings had quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand) and running back Aaron Jones (ribs) pop up on this week's injury report as limited practice participants earlier in the week. Luckily for the 7-2 Vikes, both Darnold and Jones will play in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Minnesota has no injury designations heading into their upcoming road matchup.

Darnold is coming off his worst game of the season. He completed 24-of-38 passes for 241 yards and three interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones finished the game with 19 touches for 101 combined yards.

The Vikings are 3-0 against the AFC South with wins against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jaguars.

Vikings hold No. 5 seed in NFC playoffs

If the playoffs began today, Minnesota would be on the road against the No. 4 Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings are in great shape, and they currently have a 92% chance of making the postseason.

It's not all good news out of Minnesota, though. Rookie J.J. McCarthy was forced to go under the knife with a follow-up surgery. Thankfully, there is no change to his recovery timeline.

“As his rehab has picked up, we noticed a little swelling in there… Just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern and all reports were very positive. He’s on the original timeline in good shape,” head coach Kevin O'Connell said, via Adam Schefter on X.

The Vikings will likely need McCarthy next year, as Darnold is on a one-year deal. Six teams are rumored to be possibilities next season if the veteran departs, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“I doubt Darnold ends up back in Minnesota, where the Vikings want to have the decks cleared for J.J. McCarthy once their first-round pick is healthy again,” said Graziano. “Never say never, of course, and if McCarthy's recovery from his knee injury is delayed, who knows? But my guess is someone will want to pay Darnold more than the Vikings, given McCarthy's status as their future starter.

“Let's go with the Titans. I've identified at least six teams that either need a bridge quarterback or could entertain the notion soon,” said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “The Titans are in the latter category. Will Levis has the next eight games to show he can be the long-term answer at quarterback. Maybe he proves the Titans right. But if his penchant for interceptions reemerges, the Titans will need contingencies in 2025. Darnold is a proven commodity who would give Tennessee a bridge starter option while it continues to develop Levis or selects a quarterback high in the 2025 draft. So in this scenario, he would be the starter for coach Brian Callahan.”

“Many teams — the Panthers, Colts, Raiders, Browns and possibly the Jets — face a similar plight. Do any of those make sense for Darnold? Or is a return to Minnesota still on the table?”

The Vikings travel to Nashville to face the Titans in Week 11 on Sunday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m. EST.