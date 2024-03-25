The Minnesota Vikings made a pivotal change at the quarterback position during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Minnesota brought in former San Francisco 49ers QB Sam Darnold after Kirk Cousin's departure. Head coach Kevin O'Connell praised Darnold amid his arrival from an impressive two-year stretch.
O'Connell spoke with reporters and detailed his optimism for Darnold's Vikings tenure, noting his standout development.
“I think his best football is ahead of him because of how he's handled the last couple of years. Whether it's going 4-2 down the stretch in Carolina in 22′, or when you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell [the 49ers coaches] did a great job in the next phase of his career,” O'Connell said, per NFL Network.
The Vikings head coach pointed out that Darnold further honed his fundamentals and techniques with San Francisco. As a result, O'Connell is ecstatic about the next step Darnold can take alongside his new teammates in Minnesota.
Kevin O'Connell, Vikings get a seasoned professional in Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold started his professional career with the New York Jets when the team selected him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC standout got off to a sound start, throwing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his rookie season.
Darnold's debut year did not come without hiccups. He threw a career-high 15 interceptions. Nevertheless, he steadily improved the following year. Darnold leapt to a career-best 3,024 passing yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games during the 2019-20 season.
Unfortunately, the coveted QB prospect had a slight downfall for his third year and landed a new opportunity with the Panthers in 2021, where he increased his previous year's production by nearly 300 yards. He proceeded to play just six games during the 2022-23 season, but they were some of the best of his career.
Darnold led Carolina to a 4-2 late-season run with a career-high 92.6 passer rating. Afterward, he joined the 49ers in 2023-24 and provided support for star QB Brock Purdy. Now, the 26-year-old has the chance to take himself higher on a revamped Kirk Cousins-less Vikings roster.
Minnesota boasts a monster offensive weapon for Darnold
Sam Darnold's stats are not the most eye-popping, but he should receive a huge boost from one of Minnesota's most coveted stars.
Rising fifth-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson will return to the squad after a stellar start to his career. Jefferson amassed 1,400 yards and seven TDs during his rookie season in 2020. Then, he improved to 1,616 yards and 10 TDs the following season. However, he took things to another level in 2022-23.
Jefferson pulled in a whopping career-high of 1,809 yards and eight TDs. Thus, he earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his three Pro Bowl selections. He is coming off a down year in 2023-24 due to injury, but with improved health, he will return to elite form.
Minnesota no longer benefits from the hefty production of Kirk Cousins. Yet, newly acquired QB Sam Darnold should be able to experience new heights with a target like Justin Jefferson.
All in all, Kevin O'Connell and company have the opportunity to shock the league in 2024-25. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the rest of its roster during the back half of the NFL free agency period.