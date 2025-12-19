It's been a bumpy ride for Minnesota Vikings' offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw this season, as he's missed four games due to a lingering knee injury from the 2024-25 campaign. However, with just three games remaining in the regular season, it appears his year is effectively over.

Reports indicate that head coach Kevin O'Connell has announced that Darrisaw is being placed on the IR, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings will have to rely on Justin Skule to fill in as the starting left tackle to help protect quarterback JJ McCarthy.

“Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell announced they will place OT Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve.”

Darrisaw, who is 26 years old, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the 2024-25 season that forced him to miss 10 games. The recovery from that incident affected his status going into the 2025-26 campaign, as he missed the first two games of the regular season, despite the Vikings never placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

He's been in and out of the lineup all year, and there have been times when the fifth-year veteran is pulled out of contests early due to injury. Christian Darrisaw will now receive the rest he seemingly needs to nurse his knee and bounce back next year.

The decision comes after Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention. With a 6-8 record and being in last place in the NFC North, the organization is likely aiming to finish this season strong in its final three games and prepare for the upcoming offseason. The Vikings will take on the New York Giants in Week 16, then follow that up with matchups against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.