The Minnesota Vikings moved quickly to stabilize their quarterback room Tuesday, claiming Brett Rypien off waivers following the latest J.J. McCarthy injury update. He has been ruled out for the Vikings’ Week 17 game on Christmas Day vs. the Detroit Lions, reshaping the team’s depth chart on a short turnaround.

Minnesota confirmed McCarthy will miss Thursday’s matchup after suffering a hairline fracture in his right hand. With Carson Wentz already on season-ending reserve, the Week 17 plan now shifts to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who is set to make his second career start vs. Detroit.

To support that plan, the signing brings familiarity and experience into the building. Rypien previously spent time with the team during the 2024 offseason and into the summer of 2025, reducing the learning curve on a short week. He was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday after the team reshuffled their quarterback rotation.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news of the roster move, and explain how the injury forced Minnesota’s hand late in the season.

Rypien joins the active roster as Brosmer’s backup for Thursday’s game, giving head coach Kevin O’Connell a healthy option should circumstances change. While Rypien has not appeared in a game this season, his career includes 17 NFL appearances and multiple systems, making him a practical depth addition rather than a long-term shift.

The move reflects urgency rather than long-term evaluation. With a divisional matchup arriving on a condensed schedule, the Vikings had little margin for error. Once McCarthy was ruled out, maintaining offensive continuity became the priority, and adding a quarterback already familiar with the system addressed that need.

With the postseason no longer in play, Minnesota’s late-season adjustments continue to revolve around availability and evaluation. The Vikings now enter Week 17 with clarity under center and a reinforced depth chart as they manage injuries at the game’s most critical position.