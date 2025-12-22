The Minnesota Vikings found a way to earn a 16-13 Week 16 win over the New York Giants. Unfortunately, it was a game that saw JJ McCarthy sustain yet another injury. Despite the concerns, head coach Kevin O'Connell claims that he liked what he saw from McCarthy before the injury.

During the postgame press conference, O'Connell said he liked the decision-making from the 22-year-old quarterback in the game against the Giants. There is still room for improvement, but Kevin O'Connell seemed pleased with McCarthy's efforts.

“You know what? I thought, again, he was in a rhythm of great decision-making early on,” said O'Connell about McCarthy. “Obviously, the tip-ball interception, it's a simple, quick-gain, out route, makes a great decision there… Loved the decisive decision to [Jordan] Addison on the play action there at one point. And [McCarthy] showed his athleticism on a big, big third down to put the ball in the end zone, which was huge.

“So, I thought JJ was doing a lot of really good things,” continued O'Connell. “Really, really unfortunate he was not able to finish the football game. He, in my opinion, was stacking, putting together a nice performance again.”

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy's performance today. pic.twitter.com/IbPFgmE0wI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 21, 2025

JJ McCarthy finished the game with 108 passing yards and a rushing touchdown while completing 64.2% of his pass attempts. Backup Max Bosmer was forced to enter the contest after the Vikings' former first-round pick exited with an injury in his throwing hand.

Luckily, JJ McCarthy's X-rays came back negative, so the injury shouldn't be too serious. However, McCarthy's status for Week 17 will be up in the air. The Vikings will take on the Detroit Lions in their next game.