The Minnesota Vikings encountered an unexpected travel setback on Saturday evening as they attempted to fly from Minneapolis to New Jersey ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants. The Vikings’ charter aircraft developed mechanical problems shortly after departing Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, forcing the pilots to turn the plane around and return safely to Minnesota, according to a team spokesperson.

“Shortly after departing, the team plane experienced mechanical issues that required a return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” the team said in a statement, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. “The team will board a second plane momentarily and is now expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later tonight.”

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft, a Boeing 767 that departed at approximately 1:18 p.m. Central Time, altered course over southern Wisconsin near Madison before landing back in Minneapolis just before 3 p.m. Team broadcaster Ben Leber shared on Instagram that the issue involved the landing gear hatch failing to close properly after takeoff.

Vikings officials assured everyone was fine, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers backed it up by posting that everyone was “OK” on a fan-run Instagram account.

Following the return, Minnesota arranged alternate travel plans and boarded a second plane later Saturday evening. The team was expected to arrive at Newark International Airport late Saturday night, leaving less than 24 hours before Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium. Nevertheless, there should still be sufficient time for standard pregame meetings upon arrival.

The travel disruption comes as the Vikings enter the final road game of their 2025 season. Minnesota sits at 6–8 and, like the 2–12 Giants, can no longer reach the playoffs. However, the Vikings carry momentum into the matchup after back-to-back victories over the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Week 16 game matters for the development of QB JJ McCarthy, who’s playing in his first full season after missing his rookie year with a knee injury. Over his past two games, McCarthy has completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 413 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. He racked up 250 passing yards and three total touchdowns against Dallas last week. Sunday’s game offers another opportunity for the first-year starter to gain experience.

Minnesota's defense has improved a lot this season, ranking among the NFL’s top 10 units in yards allowed per game. The Vikings have limited opponents to a 35.8 percent third-down conversion rate, sixth-best in the league, and allowed touchdowns on just 45.5 percent of red-zone trips, tied for second. In the last five games, opposing quarterbacks have combined for 800 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and a 55.6 percent completion rate.

Sunday’s contest will conclude Minnesota’s road slate before the Vikings finish the season at home with a Christmas Day game against the Detroit Lions and a Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.