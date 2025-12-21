The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the New York Giants on Sunday with the hope of advancing to a 7-8 record. Unfortunately, running the ball might be a tad difficult, as both running backs, Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, suffered injuries early in the contest.

Reports indicate that Jones and Mason are questionable to return to the game, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Both rushers are dealing with ankle injuries.

“Both Vikings RBs Jordan Mason (ankle) and RB Aaron Jones Sr. (ankle) are questionable to return.”

With two running backs suffering ankle injuries, the Vikings will have to rely on third-stringer Zavier Scott in the backfield. There is also a possibility that fullback CJ Ham gets some rushing opportunities as well.

About midway through the second quarter, however, Aaron Jones returned to the game, per Rapoport. But the Vikings ruled Jordan Mason out for the remainder of the contest. Scott could still see some opportunities as a change-of-pace option behind Jones.

“Jones returns to the game, Mason ruled out.”

Aaron Jones, who is 31 years old, has already missed seven games this season due to a string of injuries. As a result, he's having one of the least successful seasons of his career so far. The nine-year veteran entered Week 16 with 410 rushing yards, 181 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Meanwhile, Jordan Mason has participated in 14 games this season before the game against the Giants on Sunday. Despite that, the 26-year-old running back hasn't been the most efficient rusher for the Vikings. In the games he has played leading up to the contest against New York, Mason has run for 659 yards for six touchdowns.

The two injuries are just an example of the adversities the Vikings have faced this season. But at the very least, Minnesota will have its starting running back return from an ankle injury on Sunday.