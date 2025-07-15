One of the best young pitchers in baseball is Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski. Despite only appearing in five games, Misiorowski was selected to the MLB All-Star Game. Although he received some support, there has been some criticism as well. Philadelphia Phillies players such as Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner felt their teammates Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez were more deserving. Misiorowski reacted to the backlash ahead of Tuesday's All-Star Game, via ESPN.

“They're not upset with me,” Misiorowski said. “The last five weeks have been insane. I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect. Now we're here.”

The 23-year-old has been phenomenal despite a limited sample size. He has pitched to a stellar 2.81 ERA across 25.2 innings of work. Misiorowski has added 33 strikeouts during that span. Wins and losses may not mean what they used to for pitchers, but Misiorowski's 4-1 record is telling of his success in the big leagues up to this point.

His impact on the Brewers has been immense. Milwaukee is 56-40, trailing the Chicago Cubs by just one game in the National League Central.

Another element of Misiorowski's game is his pitching repertoire. It looks like he's throwing a wiffle ball on the mound. The movement Misiorowski gets on his pitches is jaw-dropping.

The following pitch was a 96 MPH slider Misiorowski fired against the Minnesota Twins.

(Video via MLB)

MLB wants to display the best of its product. It also understands the marketing element. Jacob Misiorowski is an entertaining pitcher to watch, something that likely played a role in his Midsummer Classic selection.

Does he truly deserve the All-Star Game nod after only five contests? There is certainly a debate to be had, but casual fans tuning into the game may be left mesmerized by watching him work on the mound.