The beginning of the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. Every team in the league will head to NFL training camp later this month. The Hall of Fame game is even taking place on the 31st. One veteran defensive player apparently has a strong free agent market ahead of training camp.

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller is one player who could be swiped up before training camp.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger claimed that Miller's agent, Joby Branion, told him that Miller has “three very interested teams” heading into training camp.

“I think Von feels like there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to sign some point either before camp or — I mean, I don’t think Von’s too crazy about going to training camp,” Baldinger told the DNVR Broncos podcast. “Most guys that age aren’t. They know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So, I would say he’s going to get signed here [relatively soon].”

Miller played for the Bills during the 2024 NFL season. He performed well compared to the 2023 season, where he didn't play much while recovering from an ACL injury.

Miller logged 17 total tackles and six sacks in 2024 in 13 games played.

The Bills cut Von Miller back in March ahead of NFL free agency. At the time, both Miller and Buffalo seemed open to the possibility of a reunion in the future. That seems unlikely after the Bills signed Joey Bosa into the Von Miller role.

Regardless, it is clear that Miller has a strong market ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Which NFL teams are “very interested” in Von Miller?

It sure seems that there's significant interest in Von Miller. Now the question becomes: which three NFL teams are so interested in signing him?

There are seemingly always NFL teams interested in more edge rushers. Especially a decorated veteran like Miller.

One team that could be in the Von Miller sweepstakes is the Detroit Lions.

Detroit has been connected with several edge rushers this offseason after last season's injury-plagued campaign. The Lions did not add much help at the position this offseason, so adding a veteran on a one-year deal could make sense.

The Chicago Bears could be another team interested in Miller. Chicago has Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo on the edge, but could use another veteran like Miller ahead of an important 2025 season.

Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals could even be interested in Miller as a contingency plan if Trey Hendrickson holds out of the 2025 season.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation develops over the next few weeks.