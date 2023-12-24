TJ Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings are treating their game against the Lions as a must-win game and nothing else.

It's do-or-die time for the Minnesota Vikings. After a tough loss against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Minnesota is fighting for their playoff lives starting in Week 16. First up for their schedule is a match against division rivals Detroit Lions. Considering their current circumstances, a loss here will have disastrous consequences for their playoff chances.

For Vikings star tight end TJ Hockenson, games against the Lions hold some extra weight. After all, Hockenson was a long-time Detroit star, and he was traded suddenly last season. Despite that, the TE reiterated that this Week 16 tilt was just another game, and that the playoff implications mean more than his personal history with his opponent, per Tom Pelissero.

A lot on the line today for the #Vikings and #Lions, whose intradivision trade at last year’s deadline for T.J. Hockenson has worked out well for everyone. We go inside the locker room on @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pmeg26YB0H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2023

The Vikings are having a confusing 2023 season for themselves. They had a rather disappointing start to their campaign, but it looked like they were able to turn things around by the midway point of the season. Then, disaster struck. Kirk Cousins, the resurgent star quarterback, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. It seemed as if all hope was lost for the team.

Then, the whole Josh Dobbs experience happened, and there was hope once again. Now, though, the Vikings are feeling the cold hard reality of playing in the NFL without an elite quarterback. Their last loss to the Bengals could have easily been avoided if not for some crucial turnovers.

The Vikings are facing one of the toughest teams in the NFC in the Lions. Detroit hasn't been as sharp as they were earlier this year, but they're still pretty dangerous. They're also coming off a bounce back game against the Broncos a week prior. Minnesota will need to pull off this upset to keep their playoff chances alive.