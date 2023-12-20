Bengals QB Jake Browning admits he went a little crazy after the Week 15 victory over the Vikings.

With Joe Burrow signed to a long-term contract extension, the Cincinnati Bengals weren't expecting to turn to Jake Browning at quarterback. But with Browning now under center, the QB has made the most of his opportunity.

In his latest heroic effort, Browning led the Bengals to an overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. Browning was seen taunting the Vikings on the sideline. He has now walked back those comments and apologized to his teammates, via Mark Slaughter of WLWT.

“I've seen it, I fully lost my mind,” Browning said. “We played unbelievable at a lot of positions that weren't quarterback. My biggest regret is that game turned into my revenge game. When in reality there were so many things that went into getting that win. It wasn't just my revenge game it was a great team win.”

Browning bleeds Bengals

Jake Browning originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent three years on the practice squad, but never appeared in an NFL game.

He joined the Bengals' practice squad this offseason and was elevated into a starting role due to Burrow's wrist. After defeating his former team, Browning was caught on the sidelines screaming, “you should have never f*****g cut me.”

Bengals QB Jake Browning yesterday during the game vs the Vikings: “You should have never f**king cut me!” 📸: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/s0jcnyXziV — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 17, 2023

While Browning threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 win, the QB knows he didn't do it alone. Cincinnati's defense came away with two interceptions and numerous crucial stops. Browning got his revenge, but he ultimately didn't want to make it all about himself.

With the victory, the Bengals moved to 8-6 and kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt. If Cincy continues winning, Jake Browning will have plenty more opportunities to prove he belongs in the NFL.