The New York Mets came into the season with incredibly high expectations. Juan Soto signed the largest contract in North American sports history, coming to a team that just made the NLCS. They started out hot, 45-24 record through June 12. But since they are 4-14 and have blown the NL East lead. The Mets need to add a pitcher at the MLB trade deadline, and Pirates' lefty Andrew Heaney could be the right piece.

The Pirates are well out of playoff contention. While Paul Skenes would be the dream trade acquisition for any team, the Buccos are unlikely to make him available. With the incredible amount of pitching injuries on the Mets, any starter would be an improvement. Paul Blackburn, Kodai Senga, Griffin Canning, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, and Drew Smith are all on the injured list as July 4th approaches.

With the expanded Wild Card in both leagues, there have been fewer sellers at the MLB trade deadline in recent years. That will certainly be true this year, as the American League race has six teams within six games of the final spot. That leads to teams holding onto their pieces for postseason runs that could end up ending in September.

But the Pirates won't be one of those teams and should trade Heaney before the deadline. He will be a free agent at the end of the year, so a trade should be on the way. None of their other starting pitchers are free agents for multiple years, a product of their prospect-heavy rotation.

The MLB trade deadline won't be kind to buyers, so this trade could land a decent prospect for the Pirates. That should be no problem for the Mets, who are trying to win the World Series this year.

Why should the Mets trade for Andrew Heaney?

Heaney has been on six different MLB teams across his 12-year career. The lefty has been solid throughout most of his stops, with a post-deadline Yankees stint as the lone exception. This year, he has made 17 starts with a 4.16 ERA. But two poor starts have inflated that number in recent weeks. In his first 14 starts, he had a 3.33 ERA. He gave up seven earned runs in consecutive starts in June before getting back on track against the Cardinals.

Heaney is left-handed, which the Mets do not have a lot of in their rotation. David Peterson has been one of their lone excellent starters, and Manaea has not pitched all year. Heaney can add a third strong lefty to their postseason roster, which will be important with some of the deep lineups in the National League.

Heaney has done well against some solid playoff teams this year. He threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Yankees, gave up just two runs against the Padres, and threw six one-run innings against the Phillies. That should be promising for the Mets, who do not have a lot of playoff experience in their rotation.

The Cubs could be competing for Heaney's services, as they are still trying to fill Justin Steele's hole in the rotation. They should be interested in Sandy Alcantara, but there is no guarantee the Miami Marlins will trade him. That could lead them down the Heaney path, and they are more desperate than the Mets. Juan Soto is on a long-term deal, and Kyle Tucker is not.

The Mets are not afraid to spend, which could lead them to sign Dylan Cease or Michael King in free agency next winter. But they are not going to punt away a season with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor at the height of their powers. That could lead to a trade for Heaney, hoping he recreates his magic from the 2023 Texas Rangers.