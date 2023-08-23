One of the Minnesota Vikings' top targets for the 2023 season may not be available for Week 1, or at the very least may not be 100 percent healthy. Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson is dealing with lower back stiffness and missed most of Wednesday's practice, according to Adam Schefter.

Hockenson missed time earlier this summer due to an ear infection and his preparation for his first full season with the Vikings has taken another hit with this latest injury. He is also entering the final season of his rookie contract and wants to show Minnesota that he is deserving of an extension.

Hockenson is a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and is coming off his best season yet in the NFL. He played in 17 games for the Vikings and Detroit Lions, catching 86 passes for 914 yards and six touchdowns, all career-highs.

Hockenson has missed time in his NFL career due to injury. He was placed on injured reserve in 2021 and missed five games. He also missed the end of his rookie year in 2019.

The Vikings have high expectations in 2023 and could certainly use a healthy TJ Hockenson in their passing game. Though they have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside, the big-bodied Hockenson is a threat in between the numbers and will be utilized heavily.

The Vikings shouldn’t mess around with this injury but also don’t have much time to make a decision with Hockenson as the regular season kicks off in two weeks. Minnesota may be without its starting tight end to begin the season.