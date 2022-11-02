TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade

Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.

“That’s what we’re here to do, is to go somewhere and win some games.,” Hockenson said. “That’s kind of the first time I can say that.”

TJ Hockenson is a talented tight end without question. However, he often flew under the radar during his time in Detroit with the Lions. Through 7 games in 2022, Hockenson recorded 395 receiving yards to go along with 26 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins expressed his excitement to have TJ Hockenson on the team, per the Vikings Twitter account.

“Excited about having him here,” Cousins said. “I’ve watched a lot of him on tape, he’s just a very capable player. there’s a reason he was drafted so highly. He’s very intelligent, played a lot of football.”

The Vikings are 6-1 on the season. Minnesota holds a commanding lead in the NFC North, as they are the only team in the division with a winning record. They are playing a quality brand of football and TJ Hockenson will provide another weapon in the passing game. Additionally, he will help in the blocking scheme for Minnesota as well.

For now, the Vikings will look to catch TJ Hockenson up to speed on the playbook.