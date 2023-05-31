Villarreal is looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and Dominik Livakovic is their top target.

Villarreal has not yet reached an agreement over a transfer fee with Dinamo Zagreb, the club that holds the goalkeeper’s rights until 2024. However, they are confident that they can sign Livakovic, per Fabrizio Romano. Several details of the operation have yet to be finalized.

The Croatian international has been impressive for Dinamo Zagreb in recent years, making 208 saves across seven seasons. He has provided a lock down defensive presence that allowed the team to have a 49 percent clean sheet percentage.

Livakovic is also known for being one of the heroes of Croatia in the 2022 World Cup, where he made a hat trick of penalty saves against Japan. He was largely credited with his country’s third-place finish. Livakovic was always one of the key Croatian players due to his performance in goal during the match and in penalty shoot-outs. His strong performance put him on the radar of countless teams.

If Villarreal is unable to sign Dominik Livakovic, they have identified David Raya as a potential alternative. The Brentford goalkeeper has been in excellent form in the Premier League. However, Raya would be a more expensive option than Livakovic, and it is unclear whether Villarreal would be willing to pay the asking price.