By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Croatia saw their World Cup dreams come to an end on Tuesday in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals. One superfan who caught the eyes of many throughout the tournament is Croatian model and influencer Ivana Knoll, who stole the headlines after several scandalous outfits, even getting criticized by the Qatari people for not respecting their culture. Knoll even made a promise to go naked if her country wins it all, although that won’t happen now.

Following Croatia’s exit, Ivana Knoll sent a heartfelt message to the team she spent the last few weeks supporting while also blasting the referee in the process:

“Sometimes we play amazing, sometimes not so well, sometimes in the semi-finals we have bad referee like yesterday to give penalty for nothing and losing the chance to get the 🏆 sometimes we are underrated and then we show the way home to the most favored team , that is football… But most important thing ,we are A SMALL COUNTRY WITH A BIG HEART ❤️🇭🇷 and I am proud to be a Croatian forever and ever! 🫶🏼 MALO NAS JE AL NAS IMA 🇭🇷”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

The first goal for Argentina was certainly questionable after the ref claimed Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic fouled Julian Alvarez in the box. But, there is no question the South American giants simply outclassed the 2018 finalists. You can’t look past that.

Nevertheless, Ivana Knoll is proud of her country, as she should be.