By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

In each and every World Cup, there is always several players who make a name for themselves on the big stage. One of them has been Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who is a massive reason his side is just one victory away from a second consecutive final. Amid his impressive play in Qatar, the Dinamo Zagreb man and his representatives have already began discussions with Bayern Munich over a possible move during the January transfer window, per Sky Sports Germany.

Of course, the Bavarians are looking for a keeper at the moment after Manuel Neuer broke his leg during a recent ski trip after Germany’s stunning exit in the group stages of the World Cup. While Livakovic, 27, has never played outside of Croatia, he’s certainly proving himself capable. He saved a crucial penalty against Brazil in the quarterfinals, never mind numerous saves through the match as well.

In total, Livakovic has stopped 20 shots in the competition and kept two clean sheets. His size, athleticism, and ability to move swiftly from post to post are on full display and he’ll now be looking to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday.

Croatia has been a pleasant surprise in the World Cup and knocking off the tournament favorites in Brazil will surely give them a boost of confidence. For now, Dominik Livakovic is focused on bringing it home. But once their journey ends, it’s time to focus on his next move. There is no question he deserves to play at a bigger club after wowing the entire world in on the grand stage of football. Perhaps Bayern will be that next destination.