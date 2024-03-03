The Virginia basketball team doesn't appear to be an NCAA title contender at this point in time, but they likely are NCAA Tournament bound. On Saturday, Coach Tony Bennett's team got walloped by Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, leading to a stone cold truth bomb that was shared by the former title winning coach.
Prior to the game, a Virginia basketball big man was given some pub for his potential defensive player of the year credentials.
The Hoos entered hostile territory to take on Coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils and came out on the losing side.
Bennett's cool, unflappable demeanor could be felt in his quotes following the game.
Bennett on Virginia Hoops' Next Step
Bennett seemed ready to move on after Duke won by a final score of 73-48 on Saturday.
Reece Beekman led Virginia basketball with 18 points but it wasn't enough to put a dent in Kyke Filipowski and the Blue Devils' runaway victory.
Defensive star Ryan Dunn mostly put a lid on the Devils' guards but only scored nine points himself.
Bennett said the Cavs have to work on getting better for their next ACC contest with the league tournament coming up in Washington, DC from March 12-16.
Tony Bennett said Cavs have a week to work on getting better before Georgia Tech but stressed this team is still playing meaningful games. He’s right. But that’s why Cavs cannot lose to Georgia Tech.
— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 3, 2024
Yellow Jackets Await Bennett's Team in Home Finale
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are the Cavaliers' final opponent of the regular season with a matchup slated for 8 p.m. ET a week from today.
The Jackets known off Florida State basketball on Saturday and have a 13-16 record.
For Bennett's team, next weekend is looking like the perfect chance to fine-tune a few things before the big show in DC, and a chance to prove that they belong as one of the top teams on the conference.