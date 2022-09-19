Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani MVP take draws NSFW criticism from reporter

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr recently shared his thoughts on the Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani AL MVP debate. Guerrero Jr stated that he believes Judge should win the award this season. His take on the matter drew unnecessary and NSFW criticism from MLB analyst Ryan M. Spaeder.

In a now deleted Tweet, Spaeder called out both Guerrero Jr and Aaron Judge for not being pitchers, and proceed to call Vladimir Guerrero Jr a “little b**tch.”

You have a problem of telling jokes that aren’t funny bucko pic.twitter.com/EDgReb3YiV — Josh Waldoch (@joshwaldoch) September 19, 2022

After being called out by a number of people on Twitter, Spaeder attempted to defend himself by saying his Vladimir Guerrero Jr criticism was just a joke.

“Alright… it was just a joke. Vlad is one of the best to do it. I’m just all in on Ohtani, and how what he is doing and has done being (somehow) undervalued, as we well know.”

It goes without saying, but this was a terrible attempt at being funny. And Spaeder’s defense that his actions were a result of being “all in on Ohtani” is a laughable one. The AL MVP debate is fascinating. But using profanity to call out a big league star like Vladimir Guerrero Jr is not the correct course of action, especially for someone who is an MLB analyst with a verified Twitter account.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is one of MLB’s best players and narrowly lost the AL MVP race last season to Shohei Ohtani. Aaron Judge is making a strong case for AL MVP this season, but Ohtani is unquestionably in the mix as well. People should continue to debate the topic, but they should do so respectfully.