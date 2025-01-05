Wake Forest has strengthened their roster with the addition of two former HBCU stars. On Friday, Reginald Vick Jr. and Sterling Berkhalter both committed to Wake Forest.

Berkhalter began his career at North Carolina A&T, where he showcased his potential by catching 35 passes for 486 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. After entering the transfer portal, the wide receiver spent time at Cincinnati, where he redshirted in 2023.

Berkhalter recorded 12 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown during the 2024 campaign. Despite offers from notable programs like SEC contender Arkansas and Alamo Bowl winner BYU, Berkhalter ultimately chose to join the Demon Deacons.

Reginald Vicks Jr., meanwhile, brings an explosive edge to the Wake Forest offense. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver arrives after a stellar three-year career at Virginia Union University. Vicks played a pivotal role in the Panthers securing back-to-back CIAA Championships and breaking program records in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Vicks capped his 2024 season with eye-popping numbers, amassing 1,164 yards on 48 catches—an average of 24.25 yards per reception—while scoring 12 touchdowns. He also played a standout role in Virginia Union’s historic playoff wins over Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne before their impressive run ended against Valdosta State.

Newly hired Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert and his staff are in the process of reshaping the program following a 4-8 season that saw multiple wide receivers enter the transfer portal. The addition of both Berkhalter and Vicks Jr. signals a clear effort to inject the Demon Deacons’ offense with fresh talent and dynamic playmaking ability.

With their proven track records, Berkhalter and Vicks Jr. are poised to make an immediate impact, potentially propelling the Demon Deacons to new offensive heights in the highly competitive ACC. Only time will tell how Berkhalter and Vicks Jr. will contribute, but one thing is clear — the wide receiver room is getting a much-needed boost heading into the 2025 season.