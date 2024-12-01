Virginia Union is the lone HBCU in the NCAA Division II playoffs after a dominant win over Lenoir-Rhyne 44-12 on Saturday. The win continues the Panthers' historic season as they make it to the quarterfinals round for the first time in school history.

The Panthers set the tone early, taking control from the opening kickoff and leading 20-6 at halftime. They carried that momentum into the second half, adding 24 points to secure the decisive victory.

Virginia Union’s rushing attack was unstoppable, as Jada Byers and Curtis Allen both delivered explosive performances. Byers led with 185 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Allen contributed 132 rushing yards and two scores of his own. The game marked the first time since 2021 that Virginia Union had two players rush for more than 100 yards in the same game. Entering this game, Lenoir-Rhyne boasted a stout run defense, not allowing more than 229 rushing yards in any game.

Quarterback RJ Rosales complemented the rushing game by completing 10 of 17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Rosales also found the end zone with a rushing score. Wide receiver Reginald Vick Jr. added to the Panthers’ offensive fireworks with three catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Mayo anchored the defense with a team-high nine tackles.

“They're good at what they do,” said Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Doug Socha post-game. “You know it’s coming. They’ve got a great scheme, they’re good up front, and when you can run the football and force a team to have a hard time stopping it, that’s very powerful.”

Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker showed love to his team for their monumental achievement.

“I said back in August that this was a team that could compete for the National Championship,” Parker said. “I think some people laughed at that and didn’t think we were capable. Now we're one of eight teams who are still playing. We’ve stayed the course, remained locked in, and done a lot of things we needed to. I’m just happy beyond words right now.”

Now, Virginia Union sets its sights on a major rematch with Valdosta State University. The Blazers are the top-ranked team in NCAA Super Region II and beat SIAC Champion Miles College 33-17 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals. The Blazers are out for vengeance after Virginia Union left Valdosta with a huge victory in the 2022 season. Valdosta State lost 45-40 as Jada Byers had a signature performance, rushing for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Valdosta State has traditionally been strong against HBCU opponents. Only three HBCUs have beaten the Blazers since the start of the football program in 1982: Fort Valley State, Albany State, and Byers's Panthers in 2022. Valdosta State beat Winston-Salem State University, then led by Connell Maynor, in 2012 to clinch the 2012 Division II National Championship.

To win their fifth championship they must go through a determined and deep Virginia Union team that looks to continue their historic season. The teams will face off on December 7th in Valdosta.