Former Warriors great Andre Iguodala is rejoining the NBPA after announcing his retirement from the NBA earlier this year.

Andre Iguodala officially announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this year, but remaining involved with the league is always something the Golden State Warriors great intended on doing. In addition to having his own ventures off the court, Iguodala has been appointed as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association after current executive director Tamika Tramaglio stepped down after two years in the position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Andre Iguodala is expected to be named the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/0MdKcO1KWx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

Iguodala has a lot of experience with the NBPA, as he took over the position of first vice president from LeBron James in 2019. Prior to his role as the first vice president, Iguodala served as vice president of the Executive Committee for over five years. With his term expiring last year, Iggy's position was filled by current Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams.

As the acting executive director, Iguodala will be responsible for protecting every NBA player's rights and making sure they are fairly compensated for their work. Basically, he will be the main line of communication between the NBA and the NBPA, working closely with the league office to ensure every player in the league receiving what they have been promised per the collective bargaining agreement and their individual contracts.

“I am honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA,” Iguodala stated in a press release from the NBPA. “I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all that I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players. I am thrilled to work alongside our extremely committed Executive Committee to lead the brotherhood through its next stage of advancement and development.”

Recently, Iguodala was hired by ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2023-24 season. There are no clear details as to if he will be able to continue this in this position after joining the NBPA.

According to Wojnarowski, Tremaglio and union leadership began discussing her possible departure upon conclusion of the CBA negotiations last year. Given his experience with the NBPA and the fact that he is no longer playing, Iguodala was an obvious choice to step in and fill this void right away.

Assuming he is successful in the role and has the backing of the players currently on the Executive Committee, Iguodala could end up as the permanent replacement for Tramaglio. However, the league will begin a formal search to fill this executive director position long-term.