By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the past nine games due to an adductor injury and there’s no set timetable for his return to the lineup as his recovery has not gone as quickly as initially expected as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors were originally targeting their Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies but he has been ruled out of the game.

The Warriors had this game as a target date for Andrew Wiggins’ return, but Kerr says his injury has lingered longer than anticipated. With this kind of injury they want to be extra careful bringing him back so it doesn’t get worse. Live action work is a must before returning. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 25, 2022

Since arriving in the Bay Arena, Andrew Wiggins has been a very productive player for the Warriors and last season he was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Back on Dec. 3 in the game right before Wiggins was sidelined, he exploded for a season-high 36 points on 73.7 percent shooting from the field and 8-10 from the three-point line in a win over the Houston Rockets.

During last season’s championship run, Wiggins played a crucial role in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He averaged 18.3 points on 43.8 percent over the course of the six games. This season, Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from the three-point line, both career-highs.

Its’ been a tough season for the Warriors so far. The team has not looked anything like a team trying to defend their title. Coming into their Christmas Day matchup with the Grizzlies, they are 15-18 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They are currently two and a half games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 8 seed.