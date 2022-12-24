By Spencer See · 5 min read

The annual NBA All-Star Game festivities are one of the most highly anticipated events during the NBA season. Particularly the All-Star Game, fans look forward to seeing the best players of the season play together and showcase their talents with little to no defense.

Although voting and stats play major roles in the All-Star Game selection, some players who don’t deserve to be included find their way into the team. In fact, some of them even emerged as starters for the game. In fact, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins caught everyone off-guard when he was selected as an All-Star Game starter. For this piece, let’s take a look at Andrew Wiggins and the most unlikely All-Star starters ever.

Andrew Wiggins: 2022

Stats: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game

Playing fourth fiddle to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, fans were a bit shocked to see Wiggins’ name in the Western Conference’s starting lineup. While his numbers were decent, there were just other players who deserved that spot.

It’s the best time to begin 2022! He is one of the best two-way players!

Wiggs deserves to be an All-Star, vote Andrew Wiggins into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game..and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon#AndrewWiggins#NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/bpOXKAJ920 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 8, 2022

But for Wiggins, an endorsement from K-pop star BamBam played a huge part in securing him the votes to be an NBA All-Star in the first place. Add in the injuries to stars such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Anthony Davis, and the stars connected for Wiggins to secure the starting spot.

Dick McGuire: 1956

Stats: 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game

If you score less than double figures per game, it’s hard to tell how one can get into an All-Star Game or let alone even start in one. Nevertheless, Dick McGuire was able to do it in 1956, despite it being the worst season of his career.

Maybe playing in Madison Square Garden certainly boosted his popularity. Being a Knick at that time did have some perks.

A.C. Green: 1990

Stats: 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game

A.C. Green was one of the key pieces that led to three NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers. Although his role was instrumental, pretty sure it didn’t merit an NBA All-Star Game starting nod.

However, it does help your popularity to play alongside the likes of Vlade Divac, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy. It was obvious that Hall of Famers Chris Mullin or David Robinson deserved that starting spot over Green, who had a scoreless outing in his first and only All-Star Game appearance.

B.J. Armstrong: 1994

Stats: 14.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game

After a three-peat, everyone cheered for the Chicago Bulls. However, what do you do when you can’t vote for Michael Jordan? You vote in the next best shooting guard on the Bulls squad which turned out to be B.J. Armstrong.

In fairness, in 1994, Armstrong was in the midst of the best scoring season of his career. Furthermore, prior to that season, he also led the league in three-point percentage with a scorching-hot 45.3% clip.

Anthony Mason: 2001

Stats: 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game

Anthony Mason was one of the best scrappers in the league during his time. Although he was a solid player, the only time he was selected as an All-Star starter was a head-scratcher.

During the game, Mason started over future Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo who was averaging a solid double-double of 10.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. Mason finished the game scoreless with four rebounds. On the other hand, Mutombo dominated the game with six points and 22 rebounds.

Steve Francis: 2004

Stats: 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists per game

While playing for Houston, Steve Francis was consistent until the 2003-2004 season. But despite his lowest scoring season for the Rockets, it was enough to give him an NBA All-Star starting selection.

Despite his mediocre output, Francis was chosen to start over Ray Allen and Sam Cassell who were averaging 23 points and 19.8 points, respectively.

Allen Iverson: 2010

Stats: 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game

Although Iverson pieced together a legendary career, his final season in the NBA wasn’t impressive at all. He only appeared in 28 games overall and wasn’t happy with his role with the Grizzlies.

However, contemplating retirement surely triggered fans to vote him as an All-Star starter. Fans simply wanted to get a last look at The Answer before he left the league after the season.

Yao Ming: 2011

Stats: 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists

Yao Ming is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Asia. He was an All-Star for every season he played in the NBA and was eventually inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. However, him getting the starting spot at the 2011 All-Star Game certainly raised eyebrows.

Yao had only played five games during the regular season due to injuries. Furthermore, his numbers certainly didn’t have any All-Star all over it. However, if you’re a proud product of one of the most populated basketball-crazy nations like China, getting the votes should be a piece of cake.

Kevin Garnett: 2013

Stats: 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game

When it came to the heart and soul of the team, Kevin Garnett was at the center of it during his run with the Celtics. He played an instrumental role in Boston’s championship in 2008. Thus, he cemented a decorated legacy in the league. However, one can argue that he didn’t deserve the starting spot in the 2013 All-Star Game.

KG started over the likes of Joakim Noah, Brook Lopez, and Tyson Chandler despite his so-so numbers. One could also argue that All-Star snubs Al Horford and Al Jefferson would have also made a case.

Kobe Bryant: 2014

Stats: 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists per game

There’s no question that Kobe Bryant is arguably the best scorer of the game. Equipped with the Mamba Mentality, the late Bryant was nearly impossible to guard. However, one could argue that Bryant didn’t deserve the All-Star starting position in 2014.

Bryant tallied his second-worst scoring output of his career, the lowest since his rookie season. Furthermore, he only appeared in a measly six games. Although he didn’t play that game due to injury, fans respected Bryant a lot for him to get more votes than Stephen Curry.