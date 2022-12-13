By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Andrew Wiggins has missed the Golden State Warriors’ last three games due to an adductor strain, and by the looks of it, his absence is going to be extended.

While Wiggins is said to be making “good progress” in his recovery from adductor injury, he’s still not at the point where he could suit up and play for the Warriors. He will be re-evaluated again on Thursday, but that means he’ll be missing their games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Warriors are certainly missing Wiggins’ though. In the recent matches they have played so far without him, they went 1-2. Overall this year, they are 1-4 in contests when the star forward was missing.

Sure enough, Golden State knows very well they can’t rush Andrew Wiggins to return. While they miss his scoring and defensive presence, it’s risky to force him back only to aggravate the issue.

Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this 2022-23. He’s also shooting an efficient 51.1 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from the 3-point line.

After the Bucks and Pacers, the Warriors have a one-day break before playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. They then face the Toronto Raptors a few days later on Sunday. Hopes are high that Wiggins will be able to return in any of those games, though Dubs fans should lower their expectations for now considering that the veteran forward has not yet fully recovered.