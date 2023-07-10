At 38 years old, questions about retirement are a common part of Chris Paul's life now. Rumors about him potentially hanging up his sneakers continually circulate amongst NBA circles. Now a member of the Golden State Warriors after being traded there, Paul is adamant that he won't be retiring soon. The point guard said as much during an interview with ESPN.

“This is a sport. This is fun. It's a job, but I get to play basketball every day and say that's my way of life. … I wouldn't spend this time training and playing and hooping, the time away from my family if I didn't love it the way I do. That's not going to change.”

Paul's last season with the Suns was unfortunately marred by injuries. The point guard played just 59 games in the regular season and was unavailable during their second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. That, coupled with a decline in his production when he was on the court, prompted Phoenix to trade Chris Paul to the Warriors.

Paul's Warriors stint will be unlike anything the point guard has experienced all his life. For most of his career, Paul has been the lead guard, the player calling the shots on offense. In Golden State, CP3 will understandably take a backseat to Stephen Curry. In fact, the PG will be expected to primarily come off the bench. Paul is saying that all the right things now, but there's concern that Paul might not be happy with his role down the line.

In any case, the Warriors are hoping that this CP3-SC30 experiment works out. Golden State is looking to bring in Paul in the same role as Jordan Poole: a bench general who can keep the offense running when the stars are sitting. We'll see how will this little experiment works and if the Warriors can return to the Finals after failing to defend their title.