When the Golden State Warriors traded for Chris Paul, one of the biggest questions about his arrival is what is going to be his role with the team. First and foremost, his playing style differs from the system that Steve Kerr has been implementing with the Dubs. Secondly, as JJ Redick said recently, Golden State doesn't have anyone who can be an effective pick-and-roll partner for him should they try to utilize his playmaking.

Despite those concerns, however, Paul is reportedly expected to start for the Dubs alongside Stephen Curry. Marc J. Spears of Andscape also mentioned the possibility of CP3 coming off the bench, but it might be “awkward” and difficult for him since he has never done so in his career.

“If he starts, the lineup is just extremely small. Assuming Draymond's back, that's Draymond at center, that's Wiggins at power forward, and, yeah, it can be pretty imposing offensively, but I wonder if ultimately they decide to bring Chris off the bench, which could be awkward because he’s never done that in his entire Hall of Fame career. But from what I’m being told, the expectation is he’s going to start,” Spears explained during an appearance in KNBR, per SF Gate.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors utilize Chris Paul. He can definitely give a much-needed change in the Dubs' offense, but how that will affect the rest of the team–particularly their starting group that has been used to significant ball movement–remains a mystery.

Of course the Warriors still have plenty of things to do in the offseason and free agency. For one, they could still try to bring in a big man who can perfectly complement Chris Paul's pick-and-roll game. With that, Spears' concern about the Dubs being too small if Paul starts will be addressed.

Sure enough, though, it will be quite the task for Kerr and the rest of the Warriors coaching stuff to get Paul assimilated to their system and the way they play.